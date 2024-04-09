PBMares Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up about 4.3% of PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. PBMares Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $14,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 105,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. AWM Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 25,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 24,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 134,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of DFUV traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $40.31. 40,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,565. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.41. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52-week low of $31.76 and a 52-week high of $40.96.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

