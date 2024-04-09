PBMares Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 63.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 329,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,494 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 2.8% of PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $9,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 168,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,836,000 after acquiring an additional 26,037 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 142,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 30,805 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 58,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas now owns 268,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,685,000 after acquiring an additional 13,148 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAI stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.06. 151,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 982,392. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.87. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $24.83 and a 52-week high of $30.31.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

