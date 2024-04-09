PBMares Wealth Management LLC Sells 18,140 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 38.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,140 shares during the quarter. Steel Dynamics makes up approximately 1.0% of PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $3,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 94.0% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.43.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of STLD stock traded down $2.02 on Tuesday, hitting $145.83. The company had a trading volume of 246,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,489. The firm has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.55 and a twelve month high of $151.34.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 29.49% and a net margin of 13.04%. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 14th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.61%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Featured Stories

