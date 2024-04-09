Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV) Holdings Raised by PBMares Wealth Management LLC

PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 56.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 117,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,632 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF makes up about 0.9% of PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF were worth $2,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 46,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 17,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000.

NYSEARCA:DFEV traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.54. 16,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,944. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.54. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 12 month low of $22.55 and a 12 month high of $26.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.80.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

