Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) Shares Bought by PBMares Wealth Management LLC

PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 115.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,224 shares during the period. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF makes up 0.9% of PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. PBMares Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $2,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFSV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,887,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,607,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $934,000.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

DFSV traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.53. 79,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,096. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.28. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.01 and a fifty-two week high of $30.22.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

