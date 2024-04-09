PBMares Wealth Management LLC Has $1.90 Million Position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,427 shares during the quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DISV. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.46. The stock had a trading volume of 218,155 shares. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.96.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

