iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) Sets New 52-Week High at $149.79

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $149.79 and last traded at $149.36, with a volume of 6965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.45.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.05 and its 200-day moving average is $133.32. The company has a market capitalization of $880.84 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.14.

Get iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 145.8% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 7,533.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.