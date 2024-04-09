Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $16.21

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$16.21 and last traded at C$16.08, with a volume of 1277860 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$16.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$8.90 to C$8.40 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$10.75 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$14.50 price objective on Lundin Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$12.60 to C$16.40 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$12.59.

Lundin Mining Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.61.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The mining company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.01). Lundin Mining had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of C$1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.39 billion. Research analysts forecast that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.8396226 EPS for the current year.

Lundin Mining Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Insider Activity at Lundin Mining

In related news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.30, for a total transaction of C$69,160.00. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

