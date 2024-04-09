Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Sells 598 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY reduced its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,318 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for about 2.3% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned 0.05% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $65,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 94 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total value of $1,129,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,443.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total transaction of $5,001,372.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,602,947.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total value of $1,129,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,443.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,907 shares of company stock valued at $15,080,021. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.2 %

GS traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $409.81. 205,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,249,630. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $393.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $361.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.36 and a 52 week high of $419.20.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $1.86. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.32 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GS. JMP Securities upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $421.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. HSBC increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $423.05.

Get Our Latest Research Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.