Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Sells 68,946 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lessened its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,840,886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 68,946 shares during the quarter. Energy Transfer comprises approximately 2.8% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $80,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 109,332.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,943,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,732,348,000 after buying an additional 145,810,023 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,339,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $906,146,000 after buying an additional 13,220,435 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 73,666,501 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,033,541,000 after buying an additional 9,341,798 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,621,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $353,576,000 after buying an additional 7,097,074 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 1,447.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,756,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $518,460,000 after buying an additional 3,514,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.57.
Energy Transfer Stock Down 0.3 %
ET traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.77. 3,137,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,239,003. The company has a market cap of $53.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $12.18 and a one year high of $16.04.
Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Energy Transfer Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a $0.315 dividend. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.99%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.60%.
Energy Transfer Profile
Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.
Featured Articles
