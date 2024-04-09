Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Shares Gap Up to $11.67

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.67, but opened at $12.00. Bloom Energy shares last traded at $12.15, with a volume of 765,662 shares.

BE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Bloom Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.69.

Bloom Energy Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.87.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $356.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.90 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 22.66% and a negative return on equity of 23.88%. Equities analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 50,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $494,266.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,702,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,323,401.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 50,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $494,266.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,702,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,323,401.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 13,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $122,540.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,655.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,782 shares of company stock worth $658,463. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,678,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 168.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,524,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,733,000 after buying an additional 2,213,167 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,796,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,259,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,030,000 after buying an additional 1,842,320 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,436,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,666,000 after buying an additional 978,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

