Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Shares Gap Up to $4.34

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.34, but opened at $4.46. Montauk Renewables shares last traded at $4.49, with a volume of 16,856 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MNTK shares. TheStreet downgraded Montauk Renewables from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Montauk Renewables from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Montauk Renewables has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Get Montauk Renewables alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on MNTK

Montauk Renewables Trading Up 5.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.36 and its 200-day moving average is $7.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.71 million, a P/E ratio of 39.46 and a beta of -0.48.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $46.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 million. Montauk Renewables had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 6.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Montauk Renewables, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Montauk Renewables

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hosking Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Montauk Renewables by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 897,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,172,000 after purchasing an additional 104,821 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables in the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Montauk Renewables by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 498,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 20,139 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Montauk Renewables by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 12,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Montauk Renewables by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 20,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.35% of the company’s stock.

Montauk Renewables Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that captures methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Montauk Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montauk Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.