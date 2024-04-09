Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Gap Up to $38.57

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.57, but opened at $39.73. Ally Financial shares last traded at $39.06, with a volume of 324,004 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.38.

Ally Financial Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.48 and its 200 day moving average is $32.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 9.41%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 40.13%.

Institutional Trading of Ally Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. Sessa Capital IM L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 426.5% in the first quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 9,493,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,979,000 after acquiring an additional 7,689,915 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 195.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,058,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005,417 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 233.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,118,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,160,000 after buying an additional 2,884,833 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,080,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,869,000. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Further Reading

