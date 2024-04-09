Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 43,658 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 106% from the previous session’s volume of 21,213 shares.The stock last traded at $20.95 and had previously closed at $21.87.

Kenon Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

Kenon Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a $3.80 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.5%. This is a positive change from Kenon’s previous — dividend of $2.79. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. Kenon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -85.97%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kenon Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Kenon by 1,100.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kenon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kenon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kenon in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kenon in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 13.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.

