Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 43,658 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 106% from the previous session’s volume of 21,213 shares.The stock last traded at $20.95 and had previously closed at $21.87.
Kenon Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05.
Kenon Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a $3.80 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.5%. This is a positive change from Kenon’s previous — dividend of $2.79. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. Kenon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -85.97%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Kenon Company Profile
Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.
Further Reading
