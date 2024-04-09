Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 454,013 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 357,637 shares.The stock last traded at $60.83 and had previously closed at $60.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLVM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Sylvamo from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Sylvamo in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Sylvamo Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.10.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.34. Sylvamo had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The firm had revenue of $964.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sylvamo Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Sylvamo Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. Sylvamo’s payout ratio is 20.27%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Peggy Maes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $55,090.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,535 shares in the company, valued at $580,373.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 12,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $699,270.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,276 shares in the company, valued at $7,566,187.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Peggy Maes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $55,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,373.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,951 shares of company stock worth $1,618,664 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sylvamo in the first quarter worth approximately $793,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sylvamo by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,692,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,209,000 after acquiring an additional 71,770 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Sylvamo by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 218,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,708,000 after acquiring an additional 61,805 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Sylvamo by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Sylvamo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,138,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sylvamo Company Profile

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

