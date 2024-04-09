EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 92,615 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 120,060 shares.The stock last traded at $9.21 and had previously closed at $9.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EVCM shares. Barclays dropped their price target on EverCommerce from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

Get EverCommerce alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on EverCommerce

EverCommerce Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.70.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $169.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.41 million. EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at EverCommerce

In other news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 4,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $36,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,292,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,628,549. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 22,345 shares of company stock valued at $209,568 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EverCommerce

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in EverCommerce by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,634,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,028,000 after buying an additional 6,244 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in EverCommerce by 595.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 27,445 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in EverCommerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in EverCommerce by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in EverCommerce by 113.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

EverCommerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.