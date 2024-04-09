Model N (NYSE:MODN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 232,258 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 397,294 shares.The stock last traded at $29.79 and had previously closed at $29.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on MODN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Model N from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities cut Model N from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.80.

Model N Trading Down 0.0 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.46 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $63.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.12 million. Model N had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 12.48%. Equities analysts forecast that Model N, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Model N news, Director Dave Yarnold sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $134,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,682.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Laura Selig sold 4,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total value of $125,832.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 143,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,795,185.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dave Yarnold sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $134,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,682.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,616 shares of company stock valued at $1,897,243 over the last 90 days. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Model N

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MODN. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Model N by 28.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Model N by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,478 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Model N by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Model N by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Model N by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,585 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 7,054 shares during the period.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

See Also

