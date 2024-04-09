Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,044,594 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 2,269,795 shares.The stock last traded at $29.16 and had previously closed at $28.84.

VNO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.39 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.26.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.55). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $441.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $376,294,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $132,326,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 30.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,448,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,289,000 after buying an additional 4,723,170 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 141.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,238,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,128,000 after buying an additional 2,486,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $26,852,000. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

