Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 475,679 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 1,110,051 shares.The stock last traded at $222.73 and had previously closed at $223.58.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut Ferguson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ferguson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $44.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.62.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Ferguson had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.74%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FERG. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Ferguson by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ferguson by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. lifted its stake in Ferguson by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ferguson by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in Ferguson by 5.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

