ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 5,709,053 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 14,531,433 shares.The stock last traded at $1.72 and had previously closed at $1.85.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $1.50 price target (down previously from $2.00) on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. R. F. Lafferty lowered their price target on ChargePoint from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down previously from $3.50) on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.14.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $729.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.62.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $115.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.48 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 125.19% and a negative net margin of 90.32%. Research analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Linse sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total value of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,209,867 shares in the company, valued at $2,347,141.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Michael Linse sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,209,867 shares in the company, valued at $2,347,141.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mansi Khetani sold 19,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $35,595.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 421,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,846 shares of company stock worth $296,562 over the last three months. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,257,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in ChargePoint during the fourth quarter worth $310,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in ChargePoint during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in ChargePoint by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 128,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 6,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership acquired a new position in ChargePoint during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. 37.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

