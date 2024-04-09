Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 7,028 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 98% compared to the typical volume of 3,555 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 20,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 146.0% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Shares of SBSW stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $5.65. The company had a trading volume of 5,431,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,638,392. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Sibanye Stillwater has a one year low of $3.85 and a one year high of $9.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.54 and its 200 day moving average is $4.96.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

