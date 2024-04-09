Siacoin Price Hits $0.0094 on Top Exchanges (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. In the last seven days, Siacoin has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0094 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Siacoin has a total market cap of $536.01 million and approximately $17.63 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Siacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69,215.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $690.13 or 0.00997076 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $97.63 or 0.00141051 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00008428 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.10 or 0.00047827 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $133.93 or 0.00193502 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.86 or 0.00046028 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $95.62 or 0.00138144 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Siacoin Coin Profile

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 56,973,525,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,948,889,465 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.