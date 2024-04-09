MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Down 8.7% After Insider Selling

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) shares traded down 8.7% during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $1,375.00 and last traded at $1,381.46. 822,804 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 2,256,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,512.99.

Specifically, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 350 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.32, for a total value of $248,962.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,227.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $861.24, for a total value of $8,612,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,437.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,084 shares of company stock worth $98,169,818 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.59% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MSTR shares. TD Cowen cut their target price on MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. BTIG Research raised their target price on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Benchmark lifted their price target on MicroStrategy from $990.00 to $1,875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,810.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MicroStrategy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,473.00.

MicroStrategy Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,145.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $714.48. The company has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.02 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $124.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.90 million. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 42.81% and a net margin of 86.47%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services acquired a new position in MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,566,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in MicroStrategy by 10.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,126,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $369,965,000 after buying an additional 103,107 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in MicroStrategy by 498.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,538,000 after buying an additional 7,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in MicroStrategy by 31.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,736,000 after buying an additional 4,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

Featured Stories

