Steem (STEEM) Price Hits $0.33 on Top Exchanges

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. Steem has a market capitalization of $150.63 million and $11.31 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000474 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Steem has traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69,215.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $690.13 or 0.00997076 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.63 or 0.00141051 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00008428 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.10 or 0.00047827 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $133.93 or 0.00193502 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.86 or 0.00046028 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.62 or 0.00138144 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Steem

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 459,425,200 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

