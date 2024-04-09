Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Trading 2.4% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) traded up 2.4% on Tuesday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $4.00 to $4.50. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. Medical Properties Trust traded as high as $4.20 and last traded at $4.19. 2,439,973 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 23,038,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.09.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MPW. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho cut their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.60.
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.40.
Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.
