IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Given “Outperform” Rating at William Blair

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at William Blair in a report issued on Tuesday, RTT News reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IDXX. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler lowered IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $605.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $591.50.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on IDXX

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 0.0 %

IDEXX Laboratories stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $514.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,794. The company has a market cap of $42.74 billion, a PE ratio of 50.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.26. IDEXX Laboratories has a 52-week low of $372.50 and a 52-week high of $583.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $548.22 and its 200 day moving average is $506.18.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.20. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 71.66%. The firm had revenue of $901.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total value of $13,296,053.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,939,557.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 12,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total value of $6,871,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,247 shares in the company, valued at $45,377,624.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total transaction of $13,296,053.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,939,557.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,524 shares of company stock valued at $24,871,960 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEXX Laboratories

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 50.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 26.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 77.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Get Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.