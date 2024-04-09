Hermez Network (HEZ) Price Tops $4.23

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 9th. Hermez Network has a market cap of $154.41 million and approximately $52,825.55 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hermez Network has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for approximately $4.23 or 0.00006106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00009578 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00014456 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001528 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00014190 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69,185.89 or 0.99957266 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00011530 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000071 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.35 or 0.00133423 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.28036328 USD and is up 1.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $45,323.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.