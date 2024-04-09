Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 2,000 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at about $2,575,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 931,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,888,000 after purchasing an additional 193,116 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,260,000 after buying an additional 22,984 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,107,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 18.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after buying an additional 5,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNI shares. CIBC downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. TD Securities lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.71.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

NYSE:CNI traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $130.64. The stock had a trading volume of 240,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,570. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $83.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.88. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $134.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.61.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 33.38%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $0.638 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.59%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Featured Articles

