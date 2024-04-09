Dearborn Partners LLC Sells 7,814 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Dearborn Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 520,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,814 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $37,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 8,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 50,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,680,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 47,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.34. The company had a trading volume of 417,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,363,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $91.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.56. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $78.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.64.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.83%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.37.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

