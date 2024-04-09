Hudson Canyon Capital Management Trims Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Hudson Canyon Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Hudson Canyon Capital Management’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 92.9% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare
In other news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 876 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total value of $289,299.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,474. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Sammie S. Mosier sold 1,645 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $513,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,646 shares in the company, valued at $2,385,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,840 shares of company stock worth $4,588,869. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
HCA traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $325.74. 76,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,051,121. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $277.48. The company has a market cap of $86.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.96 and a fifty-two week high of $335.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02.
HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 996.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.64 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.91%.
HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.
