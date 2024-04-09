Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Sells 4,692 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lowered its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,692 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Entergy were worth $8,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Entergy by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Entergy during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Entergy during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Entergy during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Entergy by 17,550.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Entergy news, EVP Kimberly Cook-Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $200,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,312.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $151,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,433.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kimberly Cook-Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $200,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,312.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,226,685 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.60.

Entergy Price Performance

Shares of ETR traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.85. 204,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,339,556. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.85 and a 200-day moving average of $99.56. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $87.10 and a one year high of $111.26. The firm has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 10.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.76%.

About Entergy



Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

