Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Sells 671,796 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lessened its holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 79.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 671,796 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $7,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 181.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on POR shares. Barclays cut their price target on Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group upgraded Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America downgraded Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.13.

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:POR traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.90. 62,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 953,270. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.41. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $51.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.57.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.20). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.55%.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Further Reading

