Financial Guidance Group Inc. Has $10.53 Million Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Financial Guidance Group Inc. lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,347 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up approximately 7.3% of Financial Guidance Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Financial Guidance Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $10,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Family Management Corp bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.85. 854,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,537,967. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $57.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.16.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

