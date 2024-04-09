FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN) Shares Sold by Financial Guidance Group Inc.

Financial Guidance Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,435 shares during the quarter. FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June accounts for 4.2% of Financial Guidance Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Financial Guidance Group Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June were worth $6,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $418,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $690,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,307,000.

QJUN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,016 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.82.

The FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (QJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 – USD index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. QJUN was launched on Jun 18, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

