Financial Guidance Group Inc. Buys Shares of 94,729 Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Financial Guidance Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 94,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,836,000. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for 3.4% of Financial Guidance Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $299,000. Meredith Wealth Planning raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 22,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,442 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 135,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,931,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 27,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 3,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 615,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,406,000 after buying an additional 190,892 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,211,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,001,750. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.83.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1279 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

