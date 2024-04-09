Financial Guidance Group Inc. Has $3.61 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Financial Guidance Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 552 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF makes up 2.5% of Financial Guidance Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Financial Guidance Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $3,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,064,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2,264.8% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 473,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,635,000 after buying an additional 453,325 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,723,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,786,000 after buying an additional 263,227 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 7,237.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 181,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,309,000 after buying an additional 178,903 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 282.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 187,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,728,000 after purchasing an additional 138,197 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MDYV traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.54. The stock had a trading volume of 22,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,514. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.38. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $59.67 and a 52 week high of $76.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

