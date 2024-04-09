Financial Guidance Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Financial Guidance Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Financial Guidance Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DIA. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 49.4% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 86.6% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 90.1% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA DIA traded down $3.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $385.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,296,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,651,319. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $389.24 and a 200 day moving average of $367.20. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $323.21 and a 52-week high of $398.82.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.