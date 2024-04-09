Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Sets New 52-Week High at $203.55

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $203.55 and last traded at $202.81, with a volume of 4641 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $202.35.

CLH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $206.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.00.

Clean Harbors Stock Down 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $187.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 1.24.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 7,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total value of $1,591,763.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,803 shares in the company, valued at $12,502,193.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John T. Preston sold 1,913 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total transaction of $360,332.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,767 shares in the company, valued at $897,912.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 7,996 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total value of $1,591,763.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,502,193.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,185 shares of company stock worth $4,819,554 over the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

