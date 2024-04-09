Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Sets New 52-Week High at $77.21

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $77.21 and last traded at $77.18, with a volume of 4084 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.52.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from $100.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 2.11.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.36. Precision Drilling had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $372.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Precision Drilling Co. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,638,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the 3rd quarter valued at about $297,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 466,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,344,000 after acquiring an additional 227,077 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 117.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 104,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,065,000 after purchasing an additional 56,623 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. 48.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.

