Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $775,000 Position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,992 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TCBI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 16,567 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 163,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Texas Capital Bancshares

In other news, Director Thomas E. Long bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.78 per share, for a total transaction of $117,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at $443,318.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.95 per share, with a total value of $94,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 101,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,927,328.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Long purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.78 per share, with a total value of $117,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,318.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 28,000 shares of company stock worth $612,850 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.78. 15,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,410. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $42.79 and a one year high of $66.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $245.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.96 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target (down from $72.00) on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.45.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

