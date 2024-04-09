Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Given “Sector Perform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $31.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CADE. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cadence Bank from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cadence Bank from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bank in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Cadence Bank in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Bank currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.65.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CADE stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $28.22. The company had a trading volume of 102,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,096. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. Cadence Bank has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $31.45.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 23.33%. The business had revenue of $23.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.99 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Bank will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadence Bank

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the third quarter worth $25,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Cadence Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Cadence Bank by 165.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cadence Bank by 952.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Cadence Bank by 102.9% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cadence Bank

(Get Free Report)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.