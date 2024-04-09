Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,344 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $3,526,000. BlackRock comprises approximately 1.0% of Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Emerald Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in BlackRock by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Sara Bay Financial acquired a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $387,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BLK traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $804.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,964. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $808.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $749.93. The company has a market capitalization of $119.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $596.18 and a twelve month high of $845.00.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 30.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 40.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $5.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.88%.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total transaction of $25,089,701.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,146 shares in the company, valued at $335,425,128.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $805.55, for a total value of $765,272.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,574,225.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total value of $25,089,701.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,425,128.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,511 shares of company stock worth $71,864,028 over the last ninety days. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $930.00 price objective (up from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $796.00.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

