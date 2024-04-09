Scotiabank Lowers Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Price Target to $14.50

Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.90% from the stock’s current price.

Ivanhoe Electric Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN IE traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.45. Ivanhoe Electric has a 12 month low of $7.29 and a 12 month high of $16.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 0.94.

Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.09). Ivanhoe Electric had a negative return on equity of 46.23% and a negative net margin of 3,259.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ivanhoe Electric will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Ivanhoe Electric

In other news, VP Graham Richard Thomas Boyd acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $29,760.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 6,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,434.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IE. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 8.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Ivanhoe Electric by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Ivanhoe Electric by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

About Ivanhoe Electric

