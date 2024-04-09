e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Given New $228.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $225.00 to $228.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ELF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $141.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.83.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ELF

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

NYSE:ELF traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $165.98. 478,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,534,511. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.57. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52 week low of $81.01 and a 52 week high of $221.83.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $270.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at e.l.f. Beauty

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.89, for a total transaction of $4,677,693.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,889 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,713.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 641.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 832,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,423,000 after buying an additional 720,098 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter worth about $3,569,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 58.2% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,424,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,427,000 after buying an additional 523,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter worth about $301,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.