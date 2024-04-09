Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Price Target Increased to $105.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $96.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Popular in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Popular from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Popular from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Popular from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Popular has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.63.

Shares of BPOP traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.20. 44,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,349. Popular has a fifty-two week low of $52.32 and a fifty-two week high of $89.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.11.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $702.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.76 million. Popular had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 12.63%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Popular will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Popular news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 4,641 shares of Popular stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $391,793.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,092.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 4,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $391,793.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,092.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.65, for a total transaction of $51,304.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,208.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPOP. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Popular by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Popular during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Popular by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Popular by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Popular by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,203,000 after acquiring an additional 10,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

