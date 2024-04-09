Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Sector Perform Rating for First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $24.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.99% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

First Financial Bancorp. Price Performance

FFBC stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.02. The company had a trading volume of 17,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,820. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.46. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1-year low of $17.23 and a 1-year high of $24.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $202.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.95 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 22.94%. Equities research analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 191.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 74.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company offers checking, savings, and money-market accounts; and accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

