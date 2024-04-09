Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 7,050 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 178,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares during the quarter. IQVIA comprises about 1.6% of Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $41,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IQV. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the third quarter worth $2,994,000. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,106,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in IQVIA by 20.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,641,000 after buying an additional 15,913 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $491,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in IQVIA by 9.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 120,107 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,631,000 after acquiring an additional 9,968 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IQV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $226.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $286.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.80.

Insider Activity

In other IQVIA news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $7,936,289.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 796,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,610,278.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other IQVIA news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $7,936,289.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 796,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,610,278.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total transaction of $2,153,213.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,642.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,285 shares of company stock valued at $10,331,003 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of IQV traded up $4.45 on Tuesday, reaching $245.95. 67,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 988,118. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.42 and a 52-week high of $261.73. The stock has a market cap of $44.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.50.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.