Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 35,797 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 900,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 35,797 shares during the quarter. Valvoline comprises approximately 1.3% of Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.69% of Valvoline worth $33,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,165,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its stake in Valvoline by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 78,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Valvoline from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Valvoline in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Valvoline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valvoline has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.75.

Valvoline Trading Down 0.4 %

Valvoline stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.03. The stock had a trading volume of 88,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,460. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.44. Valvoline Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.15 and a 52-week high of $45.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.89 and a 200 day moving average of $36.80.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Valvoline had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 92.04%. The firm had revenue of $373.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

