Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 3,500 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Roper Technologies accounts for about 2.4% of Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.11% of Roper Technologies worth $61,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 27,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,064,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,038,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $367,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 432.2% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,569,000 after purchasing an additional 30,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Price Performance

ROP traded up $2.60 on Tuesday, hitting $545.83. 19,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,072. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $430.03 and a fifty-two week high of $565.00. The stock has a market cap of $58.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $548.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $529.49.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ROP. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen lowered Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.58.

View Our Latest Report on Roper Technologies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total transaction of $109,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,540,541.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.