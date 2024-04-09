Long Walk Management LP Sells 39,000 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Long Walk Management LP reduced its holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 48.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39,000 shares during the period. Atlassian makes up 6.3% of Long Walk Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Long Walk Management LP’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $9,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TEAM. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 1,365.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.55, for a total transaction of $594,158.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 171,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,296,180.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.55, for a total value of $594,158.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 171,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,296,180.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.53, for a total value of $2,089,340.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,752,310.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 293,159 shares of company stock valued at $62,966,246. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Atlassian from $165.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.19.

Shares of Atlassian stock traded up $7.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $206.40. 342,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,679,007. The company has a market cap of $53.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.25 and a beta of 0.63. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.02 and a fifty-two week high of $258.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.49.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 34.56%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

